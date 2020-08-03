Coast Guard sets port condition Zulu for Ports of Charleston and Wilmington

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard Captains of the Port have set port condition Zulu for the Ports of Charleston and Wilmington due to the possibility of sustained tropical force winds greater than 39 mph from Tropical Storm Isaias that may arrive within 12 hours.

Mariners are reminded there are no safe havens in these facilities, and ports are safest when the inventory of vessels is at a minimum.

While port condition Zulu is in place no vessels may enter or transit within these ports without permission of the COTP. All vessel movements are prohibited at this time, and all ship-to-shore operations must cease until further notice.

The Coast Guard is warning the public of these important safety messages:

The Coast Guard’s search and rescue capabilities degrade as storm conditions strengthen. This means help could be delayed. Boaters should heed weather watches, warnings and small craft advisories. Evacuate as necessary. If mandatory evacuations are set for an area, the public should evacuate without delay. Coast Guard personnel and other emergency responders may not be able to evacuate or rescue those in danger during the storm. Secure belongings. Owners of large boats are urged to move their vessels to inland marinas where they will be less vulnerable to breaking free of their moorings or to sustaining damage. Trailerable boats should be pulled from the water and stored in a place that is not prone to flooding. Those who are leaving their boats in the water are reminded to remove EPIRBs and to secure life rings, lifejackets and small boats. These items, if not properly secured, can break free and require valuable search and rescue resources be diverted to ensure people are not in distress.

For information on Hurricane Isaias’ progress and hurricane preparedness, please visit the National Hurricane Center‘s webpage.



