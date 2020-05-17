Coast Guard sets Port Condition Zulu for Port of Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – The Coast Guard set Port Condition Zulu for the Port of Morehead City at 10 p.m., Sunday.

Port Condition Zulu is a dangerous condition in which gale-force winds are possible within 12 hours.

In Port Condition Zulu, the port is closed and all port operations are suspended.

The Coast Guard strongly cautions the maritime community to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions as Tropical Storm Arthur approaches.

Pleasure craft are advised to seek safe harbor. Maritime and port facilities are reminded to review and update their heavy weather response plans and make any additional preparations needed to adequately prepare in case of a potential impact to the area.

The Coast Guard encourages the public to:

Stay off the water. The Coast Guard’s search and rescue capabilities degrade as storm conditions strengthen. This means help could be delayed. Boaters should heed weather watches, warnings, and small craft advisories.

Secure belongings. Owners of large boats are urged to move their vessels to inland marinas where they will be less vulnerable to breaking free of their moorings or sustaining damage. Trailer-able boats should be pulled from the water and stored in a place that is not prone to flooding. Those who are leaving their boats in the water are reminded to remove EPIRBs and to secure life rings, lifejackets and small boats. These items, if not properly secured, can break free and require valuable search and rescue resources be diverted to ensure people are not in distress.

Stay clear of beaches. Wave heights and currents typically increase before a storm makes landfall. Even the best swimmers can fall victim to the strong waves and rip currents caused by hurricanes. Swimmers should stay clear of beaches until local lifeguards and law enforcement officials say the water is safe.

Stay informed. The public should monitor the progress and strength of the storm through local television, radio and the Internet. Boaters can monitor its progress on VHF radio channel 16. Information can also be obtained on small craft advisories and warnings on VHF radio channel 16.

For information on Tropical Storm Arthur’s progress and hurricane preparedness, please visit the National Hurricane Center website.

Visit the Coast Guard’s Homeport for current port conditions.

