Coast Guard sets Port Condition ZULU due to Tropical Storm Grace

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The Coast Guard set Port Condition ZULU at 12 a.m. Sunday for all maritime ports in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgins Islands, due to Tropical Storm Grace’s approach to the islands.

During Port Condition ZULU, the port is closed to all commercial traffic except for traffic specifically authorized by the Captain of the Port. Port cargo operations are suspended, including bunkering and lightering.

Maritime port facilities mariners can view the latest port readiness updates on the Coast Guard’s Homeport site.

Pleasure craft owners are advised to seek safe harbor and pay close attention to any changes in weather forecasts and small craft advisories throughout the weekend.

At this time, the Coast Guard will continue to monitor Tropical Storm Grace’s track and strength. Once the storm passes and conditions are safe, the Coast Guard will conduct the necessary port assessments to reopen the port as soon as possible.

The Coast Guard advises the public of these important safety messages:

Secure belongings. Owners of large boats are encouraged to move their vessels to inland marinas where they will be less vulnerable to breaking free of their moorings or to sustaining damage. Trailer-able boats should be taken out of the water and stored in a place not prone to flooding. Those leaving their boats in the water should remove their EPIRBs and secure life rings, lifejackets and small boats. These items, if not properly secured, can break free and require valuable search and rescue resources be diverted to ensure people are not in distress.

Stay clear of beaches. Wave heights and currents typically increase before a storm makes landfall. Even the best swimmers can fall victim to the strong waves and rip currents caused by storms. Swimmers should stay clear of beaches until local lifeguards and law enforcement officials say the water is safe.

Be prepared. Area residents should be prepared with a family plan, a disaster supply kit, by having a place to go, securing their home and having a plan for pets. Information can be found at the National Hurricane Center’s webpage.

Stay informed. The public should monitor the progress and strength of the storm through local television, radio and Internet. Boaters can monitor its progress on VHF radio channel 16. Information can also be obtained on small craft advisories and warnings on VHF radio channel 16.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.