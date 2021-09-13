Coast Guard sets port condition Yankee in Corpus Christi, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Effective 10:15 a.m. Monday, the Coast Guard Captain of the Port set port condition Yankee for the Port of Corpus Christi from Rockport, Texas, to the Colorado River Locks in Matagorda, Texas, as Tropical Storm Nicholas continues to move ashore.

Port condition Yankee is set when hurricane-force winds are possible within 24 hours. During port condition Yankee, all affected ports are closed to inbound vessel traffic greater than 500 gross tons. Vessel movement shall be restricted, and all movements must be approved by the respective COTP.

For planning purposes, in port condition Zulu the port is closed, and all port operations are suspended. All vessels greater than 500 gross tons without permission to remain in port should have departed or be prepared to depart prior to the setting of port condition Zulu.

All marine interests must take early and substantial action to ensure safety of the port and vessels. Future port conditions cannot be predicted with any degree of certainty, but provided the storm remains on the projected course and track, port stakeholders should expect port conditions to continue to change for the next 48-72 hours.

Mariners can view the latest port updates on the Coast Guard’s Port Directory site.

The Coast Guard is advising the public of these important safety messages:

Stay off the water. The Coast Guard’s search and rescue capabilities degrade as storm conditions strengthen. This means help could be delayed. Boaters should heed weather watches, warnings and small craft advisories.

The Coast Guard’s search and rescue capabilities degrade as storm conditions strengthen. This means help could be delayed. Boaters should heed weather watches, warnings and small craft advisories. Evacuate as necessary. If mandatory evacuations are set for an area, the public should evacuate without delay. Coast Guard personnel and other emergency responders may not be able to evacuate or rescue those in danger during the storm.

If mandatory evacuations are set for an area, the public should evacuate without delay. Coast Guard personnel and other emergency responders may not be able to evacuate or rescue those in danger during the storm. Secure belongings. Owners of large boats are urged to move their vessels to inland marinas where they will be less vulnerable to breaking free of their moorings or sustaining damage. Trailerable boats should be pulled from the water and stored in a place not prone to flooding. Those who are leaving their boats in the water are reminded to update their beacon’s registration and secure all devices safely to their vessel prior to a major storm. These devices often float free from vessels in marinas or at docks during hurricanes and signal a distress when there is none. Ensure life rings, life jackets and small boats are secured. If not properly secured, these items can break free and require valuable search and rescue resources be diverted to ensure people are not in distress.

Owners of large boats are urged to move their vessels to inland marinas where they will be less vulnerable to breaking free of their moorings or sustaining damage. Trailerable boats should be pulled from the water and stored in a place not prone to flooding. Those who are leaving their boats in the water are reminded to update their beacon’s registration and secure all devices safely to their vessel prior to a major storm. These devices often float free from vessels in marinas or at docks during hurricanes and signal a distress when there is none. Ensure life rings, life jackets and small boats are secured. If not properly secured, these items can break free and require valuable search and rescue resources be diverted to ensure people are not in distress. Stay clear of beaches. Wave heights and currents typically increase before a storm makes landfall. Even the best swimmers can fall victim to the strong waves and rip currents caused by tropical storms and hurricanes. Swimmers should stay clear of beaches until local lifeguards and law enforcement officials say the water is safe.

Wave heights and currents typically increase before a storm makes landfall. Even the best swimmers can fall victim to the strong waves and rip currents caused by tropical storms and hurricanes. Swimmers should stay clear of beaches until local lifeguards and law enforcement officials say the water is safe. Be prepared. Area residents should be prepared by developing a family plan, creating a disaster supply kit, having a place to go, securing their home and having a plan for pets. Visit ready.gov/hurricanes for more preparedness tips.

Area residents should be prepared by developing a family plan, creating a disaster supply kit, having a place to go, securing their home and having a plan for pets. Visit ready.gov/hurricanes for more preparedness tips. Stay informed. The public should monitor the progress and strength of the storm through local television, radio and internet. Boaters can monitor its progress via small craft advisories and warnings on VHF-FM channel 16.

For information on Tropical Storm Nicholas, please visit the National Hurricane Center’s webpage.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.