Coast Guard sets Port Condition YANKEE for Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands

SAN JUAN – The Coast Guard set Port Condition YANKEE at 8p.m. Tuesday for all maritime ports in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgins Islands following a tropical storm warning in which the possibility of sustained gale force winds, greater than 39 mph, may arrive to the islands within 12 hours.

The Captain of the Port is directing action to the maritime and port community for final preparations and for oceangoing vessels 500 gross tons and above, without an approved application to remain in port, to have departed the port.

Mariners are reminded that there are no safe haven in these facilities, and ports are safest when the inventory of vessels is at a minimum. While port condition YANKEE remains in effect, port facilities are closed to all inbound commercial traffic unless specifically authorized by the Captain of the Port.

At this time, Coast Guard Captain of the Port San Juan anticipates setting port condition ZULU at 12 p.m. Wednesday for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. These dates and times are subject to change based on future forecast.

If and when port condition ZULU is set, meaning sustained gale force winds are expected within 12 hours, port cargo operations will be suspended and the port will be closed to all vessel traffic unless specifically authorized by the Captain of the Port.

Pleasure craft owners are advised to seek safe harbor. Maritime and port facilities are reminded to review and update their heavy weather response plans and make any additional preparations needed to adequately prepare in case of a potential impact to the area.

