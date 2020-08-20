Coast Guard sets Port Condition YANKEE for Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Coast Guard set Port Condition YANKEE at 4p.m. Thursday for all maritime ports in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgins Islands, due Tropical Depression 13’s trajectory nearing the islands within 24 hours.

During Port Condition YANKEE, the port is closed to all inbound commercial vessel traffic unless specifically authorized by the Captain of the Port. Vessels without approved applications to remain in port shall depart at this time.

The Coast Guard strongly cautions the maritime community to remain vigilant to weather forecasts for Tropical Depression 13 and to take the necessary precautions as this weather system has the possibility to strengthen and develop into a tropical storm as it approaches the area.

Mariners are reminded there are no safe havens in these facilities, and ports are safest when the inventory of vessels is at a minimum.

Pleasure craft owners are advised to seek safe harbor. Maritime and port facilities are reminded to review and update their heavy weather response plans and make any additional preparations needed to adequately prepare in case of a potential impact to the area. Mariners can view the latest port updates on the Coast Guard’s Homeport site.

At this time, Coast Guard Captain of the Port San Juan anticipates setting Port Condition ZULU at 8 a.m. Friday for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. These dates and times are subject to change based on future forecast.

If and when port condition Zulu is set, meaning sustained gale force winds are possible within 12 hours, the port is closed to all vessel traffic unless specifically authorized by the Captain of the Port. Cargo operations would be suspended, including bunkering and lightering.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.