Coast Guard sets port condition X-ray for several Ports in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast has set for the ports of Miami, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Manatee, and Ft. Myers due to the expectation of sustained gale force winds of 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph generated from Tropical Storm Eta that may arrive within 48 hours.

These ports and facilities are currently open to all commercial traffic and all transfer operations may continue while X-Ray remains in effect.

Sustained winds between 35 and 43 mph are possible within 48 hours. Mariners are reminded there aren’t safe havens in these facilities, and ports are safest when the inventory of vessels is at a minimum. All ocean-going commercial vessels and ocean-going barges 500 gross tons and above should make plans for departing the port.

Vessels desiring to remain in port must immediately contact the COTP to receive permission and are required to submit a safe mooring plan in writing. Vessels bound for South Florida unable to depart 24 hours prior to threatening winds making landfall are advised to seek an alternate destination.

Pleasure crafts are advised to seek safe harbor. Drawbridges may not be operating if sustained winds reach 25 mph or when an evacuation is in progress. Port facilities are advised to review their heavy weather plans and take all necessary precautions to adequately prepare for the expected conditions.

If and when port condition Yankee is set, meaning sustained gale force winds are expected within 24 hours, vessel movement shall be restricted, and all commercial movements must be approved by the captain of the port.