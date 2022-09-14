Coast Guard sets Port Condition WHISKEY for Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Coast Guard set Port Condition WHISKEY for the maritime ports in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgins Islands at 12p.m. Wednesday due to the possibility of gale force winds (winds greater than 39 miles per hour) from Tropical Depression Seven arriving to the islands within 72 hours.

Coast Guard port assessment teams will continue to visit Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands port facilities Thursday to assess ongoing preparedness actions.

The Captain of the Port for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands strongly cautions the maritime community to remain vigilant to the development and trajectory of Tropical Depression Seven and take the necessary precautions as this weather system continues to approach the area.

During Port Condition WHISKEY port facilities are currently open to all commercial traffic and all transfer operations may continue while WHISKEY remains in effect.

Maritime and port facilities are reminded to review and update their heavy weather response plans and make any additional preparations needed to adequately prepare in case of a potential impact to the area.

All ocean-going commercial vessels 500 gross tons and above should make plans for departing the port no later than the setting of Port Condition Yankee. Vessels wishing to remain in port are required to submit an application to the Captain of the Port prior to the setting of Port Condition X-Ray.

The Coast Guard Captain anticipates setting Port Condition X-RAY at 8 a.m. Thursday for the ports in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. These dates and times are subject to change based on future forecast.

During Port Condition X-RAY, sustained winds greater than 39 mph are possible within 48hours.

