Coast Guard sets normal port condition for the Port of Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, VA— The Captain of the Port of Virginia ordered the return to normal port condition for the coastal waters of Virginia from Cape Charles Light south to the Virginia-North Carolina border effective 7:00 a.m. Monday.

While vessel traffic is permitted to resume on the waterways, mariners are advised to monitor the latest forecasts as high winds are expected for the duration of the day.

Please report any observed navigational hazards or aids to navigation discrepancies to the Sector Virginia Command Center at (757) 483-8567.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.