Coast Guard sets modified Port Condition Zulu for the Port of Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, VA– The Captain of the Port set modified Port Condition Zulu for the coastal waters of Virginia from Cape Charles Light south to the Virginia-North Carolina border effective 3:00 p.m., Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Other than vessels designated by the Captain of the Port, no vessels may enter, transit, move, or anchor within the closed area. The Port of Virginia within Chesapeake Bay and northern Virginia coastal waters remains open to all vessel traffic and commercial activities.

The Coast Guard strongly cautions the maritime community to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions as the winter storm approaches.

The Coast Guard encourages the public to:

Stay off the water. The Coast Guard’s search and rescue capabilities degrade as storm conditions strengthen. This means help could be delayed. Boaters should heed weather watches, warnings, and small craft advisories.

The Coast Guard’s search and rescue capabilities degrade as storm conditions strengthen. This means help could be delayed. Boaters should heed weather watches, warnings, and small craft advisories. Secure small watercraft, life rings, lifejackets and belongings. These items, if not properly secured, can break free and require valuable search and rescue resources to be diverted to ensure people are not in distress.

These items, if not properly secured, can break free and require valuable search and rescue resources to be diverted to ensure people are not in distress. Stay informed. The public should monitor the progress and strength of the storm through local television, radio and the Internet. Information can also be obtained on small craft advisories and warnings on VHF radio channel 16.

For urgent safety of life issues, please contact the Sector Virginia Command Center on VHF-FM Channel 16 or call (757) 483-8567.

