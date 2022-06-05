Coast Guard Seizes Heroin Shipment in Gulf of Oman

Personnel from U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Glen Harris (WPC 1144) recover bags of illegal narcotics discarded by a fishing vessel interdicted in the Gulf of Oman, May 31. (U.S. Navy photo)

MANAMA, Bahrain – A U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter seized 310 kilograms of heroin worth an estimated U.S. street value of $11 million from a fishing vessel while conducting patrols in the Gulf of Oman, May 31.

Coast Guard Cutter Glen Harris (WPC 1144) was operating as part of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, one of four task forces under the Combined Maritime Forces.

The fast response cutter arrived in the U.S. 5th Fleet region in January and operates from Bahrain where Combined Maritime Forces is headquartered with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet.

Combined Maritime Forces is the largest multinational naval partnership in the world. The U.S.-led international naval force has 34 member-nations, which have increased regional patrols to locate and disrupt unlawful maritime activity.

