Coast Guard seizes 168 pounds of marijuana near South Padre Island

Apr 29th, 2022
Bales of marijuana seized by a Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement boat crew lay stacked at Station South Padre Island near Brownsville, Texas, April 29, 2022. After witnessing three individuals swimming across the Brownsville Ship Channel, the SPC–LE crew intercepted them and seized the 168 pounds of marijuana in their possession. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard seized 168 pounds of marijuana Friday near South Padre Island, Texas.

A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement boat crew observed three individuals swimming across the Brownsville Ship Channel with bundles on their backs at approximately 5 a.m.

The Station South Padre Island SPC–LE boat crew intercepted the individuals and seized the marijuana in their possession.

The Coast Guard crew transported the three individuals and the bundles to Station South Padre Island, then transferred them to U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel.

