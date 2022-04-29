Coast Guard seizes 168 pounds of marijuana near South Padre Island

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard seized 168 pounds of marijuana Friday near South Padre Island, Texas.
A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement boat crew observed three individuals swimming across the Brownsville Ship Channel with bundles on their backs at approximately 5 a.m.
The Station South Padre Island SPC–LE boat crew intercepted the individuals and seized the marijuana in their possession.
The Coast Guard crew transported the three individuals and the bundles to Station South Padre Island, then transferred them to U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel.
For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.