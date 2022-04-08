Coast Guard seizes 155 pounds of marijuana near South Padre Island

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard seized 155 pounds of marijuana Wednesday near South Padre Island, Texas.
Coast Guard Station South Padre Island personnel observed three individuals swimming across the Brownsville Ship Channel at 2 a.m. with bundles in their possession.
A Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement boat crew launched and intercepted the individuals along with the bundles.
The SPC–LE boat crew transported the three individuals and bundles to the Customs and Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations pier in Port Isabel, Texas. CBP personnel took custody of the individuals and the marijuana.
“Exceptional job by Station South Padre Island for stopping these individuals before they illegally smuggled narcotics across the border,” said Chief Petty Officer Christian Vega, Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command duty officer. “The Coast Guard and our port partners continue to maintain an unyielding presence throughout the southern Gulf Coast to help secure and protect our nation’s border.”
