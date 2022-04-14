Coast Guard seizes 140 pounds of marijuana near South Padre Island

Bales of marijuana seized by a Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement boat crew lay stacked at Station South Padre Island near Brownsville, Texas, April 14, 2022. The Coast Guard crew seized 140 pounds of marijuana from three individuals spotted crossing the Brownsville Ship Channel at 3:35 a.m. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Coast Guard Station South Padre Island)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard seized 140 pounds of marijuana near South Padre Island, Texas, Thursday.

Coast Guard Station South Padre Island personnel received notification at 3:35 a.m. that three individuals were crossing the Brownsville Ship Channel.

A Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement boat crew launched to intercept the individuals.

Once on scene, the SPC–LE boat crew detained the three individuals and seized three bales of marijuana found in their possession. The Coast Guard crew transferred the individuals and marijuana to Customs and Border Patrol personnel in Port Isabel, Texas.

“It is only through close coordination with our interagency partners that our crews are able to detect and respond swiftly to illegal activities along the border,” said Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Dan Ippolito, commanding officer, Station South Padre Island. “The Coast Guard remains fiercely committed to stopping individuals from illegally smuggling drugs into U.S. territory, safeguarding our borders and protecting our citizens.”

