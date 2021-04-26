Coast Guard seeks owner of adrift dinghy off Oahu

The Coast Guard is seeking any information regarding an adrift blue and white Livingston dinghy found 8 miles off Oahu, April 25, 2021. The dinghy was recovered by a good Samaritan who reported the vessel contained a fishing spear, a paddle, a flashlight, some throw nets, and a bucket. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Sector Honolulu/Released)

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard is seeking any information regarding an adrift blue and white Livingston dinghy found 8 miles off Oahu, Sunday.

The dinghy was recovered by a good Samaritan who reported the vessel contained a fishing spear, a paddle, a flashlight, some throw nets, and a bucket. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center at 808-842-2600.

There are no reports of missing persons in the area at this time.

At 3:58 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from the good Samaritan explaining the situation.

Watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners and launched a Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew to search the area for signs of distress.

