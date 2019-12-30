Coast Guard seeks input for Les Cheneaux Islands AtonN system

SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. – Coast Guard Sector Sault Sainte Marie is seeking input for a Waterways Analysis and Management System (WAMS) study of the Les Cheneaux Islands.

The WAMS study will review the short range Aids to Navigation system that covers the waters surrounding the Les Cheneaux Islands, including: Cedarville East Channel, Les Cheneaux Islands Middle Entrance, Les Cheneaux Islands West Entrance, Mackinac Bay Passage, Muscallonge Bay, and Cedarville West Channel. Aids to Navigation assist mariners to determine their position, chart a safe course, and steer clear of hazards.

The purpose of the WAMS is to ensure that surrounding waters of the Les Cheneaux Islands are the safest, most effective, and most efficient waterways possible.


Interested mariners and maritime stakeholders can provide input by taking the survey here.

The survey will be available until February 29, 2020.

Map of Les Cheneaux Islands. The Coast Guard is seeking mariner input for Les Cheneaux Islands aids to navigation system.

