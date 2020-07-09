Coast Guard seeks information on capsizing of fishing vessel Aquarius

PORTLAND, Ore. — Coast Guard investigators are seeking public information regarding the loss of two lives following the sinking of the commercial fishing vessel Aquarius, which capsized off Florence on June 29.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is encouraged to provide information to the Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Portland investigation team at: Pdxio@uscg.mil

Please include “AQUARIUS” in the subject line of your email. All emails with pertinent information will be reviewed, factored, and responded to accordingly.

Upon completion of the investigation, the Coast Guard intends to develop a Report of Investigation (ROI) in accordance with Title 46 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) §4.07-10, which will encompass findings of fact, conclusions, and safety recommendations aimed at preventing similar incidents.