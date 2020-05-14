Coast Guard seeks help to identify owner of paddle board

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of a stand-up paddle board found on Bellows Beach near the high tide mark, Thursday.

Anyone with information helping to identify the owner of the paddle board is requested to contact Coast Guard Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600.

There are no reports of missing person in the area.

At 8 a.m., Bellows Security Force located the blue board during their morning security sweep and notified watchstanders at Sector Honolulu Command Center.

Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners requesting crews keep a sharp lookout while transiting the area.

Bellows Security Force will maintain watch over the beach which remains closed until May 31.

The Coast Guard offers free “If Found” decals to mark gear or you write directly on it. The information on the sticker can allow responders to determine if someone is in distress more quickly and help get your equipment back to you. The labels can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores.

Similarly, if you lose kayaks, surfboard or safety equipment such as lifejackets, please report it to the Coast Guard to help our search and rescue specialists deconflict possible distress reports.

