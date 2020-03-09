Coast Guard seeks help to identify owner of adrift kayak off Makaha Beach Park,  Oahu

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of a kayak found a mile off Makaha Beach Park, Oahu, Monday.

Anyone with information helping to identify the owner of the kayak is requested to contact Coast Guard Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600.

There are no reports of missing person in the area.

At 9:52 a.m., watchstanders at Sector Honolulu Command Center were notified by a good Samaritan of the yellow, Frenzy ocean kayak found off the west side of Oahu.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point diverted from training and searched the surrounding area.

Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners requesting crews keep a sharp lookout while transiting the area.

The Coast Guard offers free “If Found” decals to mark gear or you write directly on it. The information on the sticker can allow responders to determine if someone is in distress more quickly and help get your equipment back to you. The labels can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores.

Similarly, if you lose kayaks, surfboard or safety equipment such as lifejackets, please report it to the Coast Guard to help our search and rescue specialists deconflict possible distress reports.

The weather on scene is winds of 10 mph and seas 3 to 4 feet with isolated showers.