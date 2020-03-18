Coast Guard seeks help identifying owner of surfboard found south of Lahaina

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s assistance identifying the owner of an adrift surfboard found south of Lahaina, Tuesday.

Anyone with information helping to identify the owner of the surfboard is requested to contact Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600. Hawaii Fire Department crews are conducting a shoreline search of the area.

There are no reports of missing persons in the area.

At 1:40 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders received notification from a good Samaritan reporting they found the surfboard washing up to the shore with no signs of the owner.

Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners.

The Coast Guard offers free “If Found” decals to mark gear or you write directly on it. The information on the sticker can allow responders to determine if someone is in distress more quickly and help get your equipment back to you. The labels can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores.

Similarly, if you lose kayaks, surfboard, or safety equipment such as lifejackets, please report it to the Coast Guard to help our search and rescue specialists deconflict possible distress reports.

The weather on scene was winds of 30 mph and seas 4-6 feet.

