Coast Guard seeks help identifying owner of green kayak found off Maui

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of a green, two person kayak found 3.5 miles off Ukemehame Beach, Monday.

Mariners located the adrift kayak and notified Coast Guard Station Maui of the situation. There are no reports of missing person in the area. The kayak’s serial number is LPEO6863818 and anyone with information helping to identify the owner of the kayak is requested to contact Coast Guard Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600.

“We always recommend waterway users write their contact information on their property,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley Gray, a Sector Honolulu watchstander. “In the past four months the Coast Guard has seen over 20 unmanned adrift personal watercrafts and we treat each of those cases as if there is someone in trouble. If properly marked we can contact the owner quickly and identify any need for assistance.”

At 7:24 a.m., the crew of the charter vessel Strike Zone located the adrift Kayak and reported to Station Maui there were no signs of distress around the kayak. Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners requesting crews keep a sharp lookout while transiting the area.

The Coast Guard offers free “If Found” decals to mark gear or you write directly on it. The information on the sticker can allow responders to determine if someone is in distress more quickly and help get your equipment back to you. The labels can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores.

Similarly, if you lose kayaks, surfboard or safety equipment such as lifejackets, please report it to the Coast Guard to help our search and rescue specialists deconflict possible distress reports.

The weather on scene was variable winds of 5 mph and seas up to 2 feet.