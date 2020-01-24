Coast Guard seeks help identifying owner of adrift kayak off Molokai

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of an adrift kayak found south of Kamalo Harbor, Molokai, Friday morning.

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners to keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress.

There are currently no reports of missing persons in the area. Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the kayak is asked to contact Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600.

At 8 a.m., watchstanders from the Sector Honolulu command center received notification of the yellow kayak from a good Samaritan.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point launched to search the surrounding area.

The Coast Guard offers free “If Found” decals to mark gear or you can write directly on it. The information on the sticker can allow responders to determine if someone is in distress more quickly and help get your equipment back to you.

The labels can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores. Similarly, if you lose kayaks, surfboard or safety equipment such as lifejackets, please report it to the Coast Guard to help our search and rescue specialists deconflict possible distress reports.

Weather on scene is seas less than a foot and winds less than 5 mph.