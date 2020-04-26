Coast Guard seeks help identifying owner of adrift kayak off Big Island

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of a green, two-person kayak found adrift off the Kohala Waterfront, Hawaii Island, Sunday.

A Hawaii County Fire Department helicopter aircrew and Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Jet ski operator searched the area. Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners. Anyone with information helping to identify the owner of the kayak is requested to contact Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600.

There are no reports of missing persons at this time.

Hawaii County Fire Department contacted the Sector Honolulu watchstanders at 8 a.m., stating a good Samaritan found the kayak adrift 100 yards off the waterfront. The helicopter and Jet ski crews searched between Kawaihae and Mahukona and found no signs of distress.

The Coast Guard offers free “If Found” decals to mark gear or you write directly on it. The information on the sticker can allow responders to determine if someone is in distress more quickly and help get your equipment back to you. The labels can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores. Similarly, if you lose kayaks, surfboard or safety equipment such as lifejackets, please report it to the Coast Guard to help our search and rescue specialists deconflict possible distress reports.

The weather on scene is winds of 9 mph and seas up to two feet.

