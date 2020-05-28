Coast Guard Sector Upper Mississippi holds change of command ceremony

May 28th, 2020
From left to right: Cmdr. Richard M. Scott, deputy sector commander, Coast Guard Sector Upper Mississippi; Capt. Scott A. Stoermer, sector commander, Coast Guard Sector Upper Mississippi; and Senior Chief Petty Officer Scott A. Manfre, command senior chief, Sector Upper Mississippi. Stoermer received a meritorious service medal in recognition of his time as sector commander of Coast Guard Sector Upper Mississippi before transferring command to Scott, at Coast Guard Sector Upper Mississippi, St. Louis, May 27, 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Monika Spies)

NEW ORLEANS – Coast Guard Sector Upper Mississippi held a change of command ceremony at Sector Upper Mississippi in St. Louis, Wednesday.

During the ceremony, Capt. Scott A. Stoermer transferred command of Sector Upper Mississippi to Cdr. Richard M. Scott.

The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition that signifies a total transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability for the command.


