Coast Guard Sector Upper Mississippi holds change of command ceremony

NEW ORLEANS – Coast Guard Sector Upper Mississippi held a change of command ceremony at Sector Upper Mississippi in St. Louis, Wednesday.

During the ceremony, Capt. Scott A. Stoermer transferred command of Sector Upper Mississippi to Cdr. Richard M. Scott.

The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition that signifies a total transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability for the command.

