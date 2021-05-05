Coast Guard Sector New York to hold change-of-command ceremony

NEW YORK — Capt. Zeita Merchant is scheduled to relieve Capt. Jason Tama as commander of Coast Guard Sector New York, Friday, during a change-of-command ceremony at Sector New York.

Rear Adm. Thomas G. Allan Jr., Coast Guard First District commander, is scheduled to preside over the ceremony.

Capt. Merchant is currently the Sector New York deputy commander, a position she has held since May 2020. Capt. Tama will assume the role of Director of Resilience and Response for the National Security Council in Washington, D.C.

Coast Guard Sector New York is the largest operational field command on the East Coast. The area of responsibility stretches from Sandy Hook, N.J. up the Hudson River to Albany, N.Y.

The change-of-command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that marks the transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is conducted to demonstrate a continuation of trust and authority within the chain of command.