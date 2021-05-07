Coast Guard Sector New York holds change of command ceremony

NEW YORK — Capt. Zeita Merchant relieved Capt. Jason Tama as commander of Coast Guard Sector New York, Friday, during a change-of-command ceremony at Sector New York.

Rear Adm. Thomas G. Allan Jr., Coast Guard First District commander, presided over the ceremony.

“As your sector commander and captain of the port, I want to ensure that in all that we do, we remain forward,” said Merchant. “Forward with our mission, forward with our people and forward with our partnerships.”

Tama will assume the role of Director of Resilience and Response for the National Security Council in Washington, D.C.

“Having a chance to command this unit will always be a highlight of my career,” said Tama. “And I thank the Coast Guard for entrusting me to lead the greatest team in the Coast Guard in the greatest city of the world!”

Coast Guard Sector New York is the largest operational field command on the East Coast. The area of responsibility stretches from Sandy Hook, N.J. up the Hudson River to Albany, N.Y.

The change-of-command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that marks the transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is conducted to demonstrate a continuation of trust and authority within the chain of command.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.