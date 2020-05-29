Coast Guard Sector New Orleans holds change of command ceremony

May 29th, 2020 · 0 Comment
Capt. Kristi Luttrell, commander, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, transfers command of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans to Capt. Will Watson, with Rear Adm. John Nadeau, commander, Eighth Coast Guard District, presiding at a change of command ceremony held at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, May 29, 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli)

Capt. Kristi Luttrell (left) transfers command of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans to Capt. Will Watson, with Rear Adm. John Nadeau, commander, Eighth Coast Guard District, presiding at a change of command ceremony held at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, May 29, 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli)

NEW ORLEANS – Coast Guard Sector New Orleans held a change of command ceremony at Sector New Orleans in New Orleans, Friday.

During the ceremony, Capt. Kristi M. Luttrell transferred command of Sector New Orleans to Capt. Will E. Watson, with Rear Adm. John P. Nadeau, commander, Eighth Coast Guard District, presiding.

“I was honored to assume command of Sector New Orleans today,” said Watson. “It is one of the Coast Guard’s largest and busiest sectors. I take on this responsibility with great humility and great enthusiasm and look forward to continuing to serve.”


U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans supports a wide range of Coast Guard operations to include search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, marine environmental protection, aids to navigation, and ports, waterways, and coastal security. The Sector New Orleans commander also serves as captain of the Port of New Orleans, facilitating the free flow of over $650 million in daily commerce.

The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition that signifies a total transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability for the command.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.