Coast Guard Sector New Orleans holds change of command ceremony

NEW ORLEANS – Coast Guard Sector New Orleans held a change of command ceremony at Sector New Orleans in New Orleans, Friday.

During the ceremony, Capt. Kristi M. Luttrell transferred command of Sector New Orleans to Capt. Will E. Watson, with Rear Adm. John P. Nadeau, commander, Eighth Coast Guard District, presiding.

“I was honored to assume command of Sector New Orleans today,” said Watson. “It is one of the Coast Guard’s largest and busiest sectors. I take on this responsibility with great humility and great enthusiasm and look forward to continuing to serve.”

U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans supports a wide range of Coast Guard operations to include search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, marine environmental protection, aids to navigation, and ports, waterways, and coastal security. The Sector New Orleans commander also serves as captain of the Port of New Orleans, facilitating the free flow of over $650 million in daily commerce.

The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition that signifies a total transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability for the command.

