Coast Guard Sector Mobile stresses beach, boating safety

MOBILE, Ala. – Coast Guard Sector Mobile, along with local partner agencies, are promoting beach and boating safety ahead of Spring Break along the Gulf Coast.

With beaches and waterways being inundated with visitors in the coming weeks, the Coast Guard is reminding boaters and beachgoers to follow basic safety tips and obey the law while out on the water.

Contrary to popular belief, the Gulf isn’t always “flat” (calm with no surf.) There are a variety of conditions that can bring big waves to the area and an increased threat for rip currents. Visitors are encouraged to heed beach warning flags, rip current alerts, and National Weather Service forecasts.

“The Coast Guard is committed to keeping our beaches and waterways safe this Spring Break,” said Lt. Cmdr. Heidi Funkhouser, Sector Mobile Command Center Chief. “Remember to always wear your life jacket while boating, never boat under the influence, have the proper safety gear aboard your vessel and file a float plan. By working together, we can ensure a fun and safe Spring Break.”

Gulf Coast boaters reporting emergencies and requests for Coast Guard assistance should use VHF-FM Channel 16 (156.8 MHz), dial 911, or contact the local Coast Guard Command Center. Sector Mobile Command Center can be reached directly at 833-MOB-USCG (833-662-8724).

