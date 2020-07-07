Coast Guard Sector Mobile conducts Operation Dry Water

NEW ORLEANS — Coast Guard Sector Mobile conducted Operation Dry Water over the July 4 holiday weekend along with local government partners.

Operation Dry Water is a national, year-round awareness and enforcement campaign targeted at boating under the influence.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile law enforcement personnel worked with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department off the Emerald Coast of Florida, conducting multiple law enforcement boardings that resulted in:

13 people found boating under the influence

1 recreational vessel safety violation resulting in termination of voyage

“The safety of the boating public is paramount to Coast Guard Sector Mobile and our government partners,” said Capt. Ladonn Allen, sector commander, Coast Guard Sector Mobile. “We take boating under the influence very seriously, and want our boaters to enjoy the water responsibly by having a designated driver.”