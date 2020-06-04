Coast Guard Sector Lower Mississippi River holds change of command

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Coast Guard Sector Lower Mississippi River held a change of command ceremony Thursday.

During the ceremony, Cmdr. Ryan Rhodes assumed the responsibilities of commanding officer of Sector Lower Mississippi River from Capt. Roxanne Tamez.

Rear Adm. John Nadeau, the Eighth Coast Guard District commander, virtually presided over the event.

Rhodes reported to Sector Lower Mississippi River from Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C. where he oversaw the capability deployment and integration division in the office of shore forces since July 2018. In that position, Rhodes was a capability manager and headquarters planning coordinator for the service’s largest operational field commands. His responsibilities also included program management of the Coast Guard’s command centers, maritime interagency operation centers, and all policy pertaining to the shore force enterprise.

Tamez will transfer to the Coast Guard 14th District in Honolulu, and will serve in the planning and force readiness division.

During Tamez’s three-year command, she served as captain of the port, federal maritime security coordinator, federal on-scene coordinator, officer in charge of marine inspection, and search and rescue mission coordinator. She was responsible for all Coast Guard missions being conducted by 225 Coast Guard men and women from 10 units and aboard 6 cutters throughout Western Tennessee, Western Mississippi, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Northern Louisiana. Major missions for the sector include commercial vessel inspections, pollution response, waterways management, aids to navigation, maritime security, law enforcement, and search and rescue coordination.

The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition and deeply rooted in Coast Guard and Naval history. The event signifies a total transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability for the command. Members of the unit attended the ceremony virtually to witness the transfer of leadership.

