Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound welcomes new commander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound held a change-of-command ceremony, Wednesday, in New Haven, Connecticut.

During the ceremony, Capt. Eva Van Camp assumed command of the sector which encompasses 450 miles of coastline along Connecticut and Long Island.

“The men and women of Sector Long Island Sound perform the full gamut of Coast Guard missions and interact across the spectrum of stakeholders, port partners and citizens,” said Van Camp. “It is an incredible mix of mission and people and I am truly humbled to lead this remarkable team.”

Capt. Kevin Reed, the sector’s outgoing commanding officer, will continue his Coast Guard career serving at the Coast Guard Pacific Area command in Alameda, California. He has served at Sector Long Island Sound since 2015 and served as the unit’s commanding officer since 2018.

Before taking command of Sector Long Island Sound, Van Camp completed several tours including serving as Senior Strategic Analyst in the Emerging Policy for the Deputy Commandant for Operations and the Executive Assistant to the Director of Governmental and Public Affairs at Coast Guard Headquarters. Van Camp is Sector Long Island Sound’s first female commanding officer.

Rear Adm. Thomas G. Allan, Jr., commander of Coast Guard First District, presided over the ceremony.

Sector Long Island Sound is comprised of the sector office in New Haven, seven small-boat stations, three cutters, two aids-to-navigation teams, one marine safety detachment and one sector field office. There are 500 active-duty military members and civilians, 200 uniformed reservists and 1,800 Coast Guard Auxiliary members serving in Sector Long Island Sound.

The change-of-command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. The ceremony is conducted in order to formally demonstrate the continuity of authority within a U.S. military command.

