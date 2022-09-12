Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound to host open house Saturday

NEW HAVEN – U.S. Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound is scheduled to host an open-house event at Sector Long Island Sound, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The public is invited to learn about Coast Guard operations, safe boating tips, partnerships, and career opportunities. Visitors will be able to speak with Coast Guard members who represent a diverse array of job specialties. Coast Guard members will also be guiding tours of a 65-foot icebreaking tug, a 29-foot Response Boat-Small and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter. In addition, there will be drill and ceremonies demonstrations by the Coast Guard Honor Guard and Search and Rescue demonstrations by the local Station and U.S Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod.

Those 18 years of age and older attending the event must have a valid, state-issued or government issued identification card in order to access the base. Visitors are allowed to park at East Shore Park adjacent to the base. Visitors needing special accommodations may park on base in designated spaces as directed by security personnel. Children must be accompanied by an adult throughout the event.

There will be increased security screening for the event, and bags of any kind are not permitted on base including large purses, camera bags, duffel bags, coolers, and backpacks (with the exception of small purses, diaper bags, or medical bags). Visitors are encouraged to leave bags in their vehicles. Photography is permitted and encouraged, but cameras must be removed from their bag prior to arriving on base. Firearm possession, open alcoholic containers, and illicit controlled drugs including marijuana are not permitted on base.

Sector Long Island Sound is located at 120 Woodward Avenue, New Haven, CT 06512.

In the event of inclement weather, visitors may check Sector Long Island Sound’s Facebook Page the morning of the event for cancellation information.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.