Coast Guard Sector Key West to host Key West Veteran’s Day parade

KEY WEST, Fla. — Coast Guard Sector Key West is scheduled to lead this year’s Key West Veteran’s Day parade at 4 p.m., Friday.

The parade is scheduled to begin at the intersection of Duval and Virginia streets.

Mayor Teri Johnston will join senior military leaders from the community on the dignitaries’ viewing platform near the corner of Fleming and Duval. The public is invited to cheer along the parade participants and pay tribute to the service members.

“We are amazed at the number of organizations that are willing to participate in this year’s event,” said Master Chief Matthew Jordan, command master chief, Sector Key West. “This parade is an excellent tradition in Key West because of the support the Lower Keys Community shows our veterans during the parade and throughout the year. It is truly an honor to be a part of the coordination this year and we are looking forward to another great event to honor all veterans – past and present.”

More than 20 organizations, including military members and local community groups, are scheduled to participate in the parade.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.