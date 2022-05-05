Coast Guard Sector Key West holds change of command ceremony

MIAMI — Capt. Jason Ingram relieved Capt. Adam Chamie as the commander of Coast Guard Sector Key West, Wednesday, during a change-of-command ceremony at Sector Key West.

Ingram reported to Sector Key West from Sector Virginia where he was Response Department Head since 2019. Chamie will transfer to the Office of Congressional Affairs in Washington, D.C.

Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson, the 7th Coast Guard District commander, presided over the event.

Sector Key West is comprised of more than 500 active-duty, reserve and civilian personnel, and more than 1,300 auxiliarists. The sector has three small boat station, six Fast Response Cutters and one aids to navigation teams.

In the past year, Sector Key West, as part of the Coast Guard Seventh District, spearheaded migrant interdiction operations, seeing a 300% increase in voyages since 2019.

The change-of-command ceremony is a time-honored tradition. It represents a total transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from one individual to another. The event ensures the continuity of leadership and operations within the sector’s area of responsibility.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.