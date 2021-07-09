Coast Guard Sector Juneau holds change of command ceremony

JUNEAU, Alaska — Capt. Darwin A. Jensen assumed command from Capt. Stephen R. White as the Coast Guard Sector Juneau commander Wednesday during a change-of-command ceremony at Coast Guard Station Juneau.

Rear Adm. Nathan A. Moore, commander, Seventeenth Coast Guard District, presided over the ceremony.

White served as the Sector Juneau commanding officer since May 2018 and is retiring after 27 years of service.

As the sector commander, Capt. Jensen will serve as the Captain of the Port, officer in charge of marine inspection, federal on-scene coordinator, search and rescue mission coordinator, and federal maritime security coordinator for all of southeast Alaska.

Jensen previously served as commanding officer at Marine Safety Unit Lake Charles, Louisiana. His other notable assignments include chief of prevention at Sector Puget Sound and an assignment to the cargo and facility safety division at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington D.C. Jensen enlisted in the Coast Guard in 1998 and was selected for Officer Candidate school in 1999.

“I am honored to be assuming command of Coast Guard Sector Juneau,” said Jensen. “This will be my third opportunity to serve in Juneau, it is a privilege to lead such a dedicated group of Coast Guard members. I look forward to getting to know them and returning to such a wonderful community.”

Sector Juneau comprises over 250 personnel with an area of responsibility encompassing the Southeast region of Alaska.

The change of command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition conducted before the assembled crew, as well as honored guests and dignitaries to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command.