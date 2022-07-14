Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville holds change-of-command ceremony

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Capt. Janet D. Espino-Young relieved Capt. Mark R. Vlaun as the commander of Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, Thursday, during a change-of-command ceremony at Naval Station Mayport.

Capt. Espino-Young reported to Sector Jacksonville from Coast Guard Seventh District, where she was the prevention division chief.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve the community of Jacksonville as Sector Commander and Captain of the Port,” said Espino-Young. “I hope to continue the outstanding work Capt. Vlaun and the crew of Sector Jacksonville have done.”

Capt. Vlaun is retiring after 28-years in the Coast Guard, and will remain in the Jacksonville area with his family.

Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson, the Coast Guard Seventh District commander, presided over the ceremony where local, state and federal dignitaries were in attendance.

“The large crowd that is in attendance here today is a testament to the strong relationships and partnerships that Mark has built and sustained over the years.” said McPherson.

Sector Jacksonville is comprised of more than 401 active-duty, 143 reserve and civilian personnel, and more than 860 auxiliarists. The sector has three small boat stations, five cutters and two aids to navigation teams. In the past year, Sector Jacksonville teams conducted, as part of the Coast Guard Seventh District, numerous search and rescue cases saving and assisting more than 434 lives. Sector Jacksonville teams conducted approximately 4,840 vessel and facility inspections.

The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition. It represents a total transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from one individual to another. The event ensures the continuity of leadership and operations within the sector’s area of responsibility.

