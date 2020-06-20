Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay holds change of command ceremony

Coast Guard Capt. Scott Anderson delivers departure and retirement remarks during Coast Guard Sector Delaware’s change of command ceremony in Philadelphia, June 19, 2020. Coast Guard Capt. Jonathan Theel relieved Anderson and Anderson is retiring after 26 years of service. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Natasha Robertson/Released)

PHILADELPHIA — Coast Guard Capt. Jonathan Theel relieved Capt. Scott Anderson as commander of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay during a change of command ceremony at Sector Delaware Bay in Philadelphia, Friday.

Rear Admiral Keith Smith, commander of the Fifth Coast Guard District, presided over the ceremony. Anderson is retiring from the Coast Guard after 26 years of service.

Theel most recently served as deputy commander of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay. His previous assignments include Coast Guard Military Fellow at the RAND Corporation, assistant commandant of cadets at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, and strategic analyst to the vice commandant of the Coast Guard.


Theel graduated from the Coast Guard Academy in 1996 with a Bachelor of Science in Marine and Environmental Science, a Master of Military studies from the Marine Corps Command and Staff College and a Master of Science in Environmental Engineering from Johns Hopkins University.

Sector Delaware Bay is comprised of more than 750 active duty, civilian, and reserve personnel and is supported by over 2,100 Auxiliary volunteers. The sector’s 22 sub-units include six multi-mission boat stations, seven seasonal stations, five ships, two aids to navigation teams, a marine safety detachment in Lewes, Delaware, and an engineering and weapons support detachment in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The sector’s area of responsibility encompasses much of Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey’s rivers, bays, inlets, and coastline out to 200 nautical miles offshore, and includes the Ports of Philadelphia, Camden, and Wilmington which combined form the largest freshwater port complex in the world.

