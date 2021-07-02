Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi conducts change-of-command

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi recently held a change-of-command ceremony in Corpus Christi

During the ceremony, Capt. Edward Gaynor transferred command of Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi to Capt. Hans Govertsen.

Gaynor served as the commanding officer of Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi since May 2018 and oversaw the protection of the maritime transportation system during a growth period that included the opening of a liquefied gas export terminal, major channel deepening projects and the revival of the nation’s crude oil exporting capability. He oversaw 3,500 foreign vessel exams, 349 facility inspections and 208 offshore security boardings. In search and rescue, he managed 674 cases, saving 338 lives and $12.5 million in property.

Gaynor also maintained oversight of aviation readiness and safety for three MH-65 Dolphin helicopters and three HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplanes. He kept Coast Guard forces ready and responsive in the face of major disasters including multiple hurricanes, several catastrophic vessel casualties and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The change-of-command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition, conducted before the assembled crew, honored guests and dignitaries, to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve Corpus Christi these past three years,” said Gaynor. “The crew has performed superbly on all fronts under many challenging circumstances including a government shutdown, a global pandemic and the most active hurricane season on record. I thank you all for your leadership, getting the mission done and most importantly looking out for one another. Serving here has truly been the most difficult job I have ever had, but also the highlight of my career.”

Govertsen transferred to Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi from the Eighth Coast Guard District in New Orleans, where he held the position of resource division chief.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the communities of southeast Texas,” Govertsen said. “Capt. Gaynor has led Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi through the most challenging times, and I thank him for his leadership and dedication. There’s a rich history serving southeast Texas and the maritime boundary, and I look forward to helping to continue that tradition.”

Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi’s area of responsibility extends from the Colorado River south to the U.S./Mexico border and extends 200 nautical miles offshore with three major commercial port areas and the Intracoastal Waterway. Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi is responsible for all Coast Guard operations throughout southern Texas, which includes enhancing the safety and security of the maritime transportation system, enforcing maritime boundaries, conducting search and rescue operations, and protecting the environment.

This region is a critical maritime nexus for industrial growth and a dynamic drug trafficking and illegal fishing region along the international border with Mexico. Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi has 699 dedicated active duty, reserve and civilian auxiliary personnel assigned to Valent Hall, four coastal patrol boats, two marine safety detachments, one construction tender, three small boat stations and three aids to navigation teams. Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi is further supported by 175 Coast Guard auxiliarists, an all-volunteer uniformed component of the U.S. Coast Guard.