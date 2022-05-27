Coast Guard seasonal stations open for Great Lakes boating season

Cleveland – The Coast Guard opened up seasonal stations this weekend in order compliment year round Coast Guard stations. The stations will provide additional assistance to the influx of recreational boaters and will be operational from May 30 to Sept. 5, 2022. The majority of search and rescue cases for which the Coast Guard has the responsibility to respond occur between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

The stations will coordinate with local area first responders to respond and provide assistance to boaters in distress. This seasonally operated station provides a secondary operating location, improving Coast Guard response times to better serve the public during the summer boating season.

On Lake Erie, Station Lorain operates from the Vermillion River to Avon Point, Ohio, and Station Ashtabula operates between Geneva, Ohio, and Girard, Pennsylvania. On Lake Ontario, Station Sodus Point operates, weekends, in and immediately around Sodus Bay, New York, and Station Sackets Harbor operates, weekends, between Stony Point and Tibetts Point, New York.

The Coast Guard strongly encourages all occupants of vessels to wear life jackets while on the water. Well-fitting life jackets with bright colors and reflective tape are recommended as these will greatly assist search and rescue efforts in the event of an emergency.

Boaters are also reminded that although ambient air temperatures have started to rise throughout the region, water temperatures remain below 50 degrees Fahrenheit. At this temperature, sudden exposure can cause cold water shock and prolonged exposure can cause hypothermia.

All boaters are asked to remain alert at all times and to keep an eye out for one another. The Coast Guard frequently broadcasts requests for assistance from Good Samaritans on VHF-FM Channel 16.

