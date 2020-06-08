Coast Guard searching for two people near Slidell, Louisiana

Jun 8th, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and local agencies are searching for two people on an overdue vessel, Monday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 3:33 p.m. Sunday from St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office of two people and a 20-foot yellow skiff that were overdue.

Ted Roach and Jennifer Lingoni left Salt Bayou near Slidell, Louisiana at 1 p.m. on the 20-foot yellow skiff and were scheduled to be back at approximately 1:30 p.m.


Involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
  • Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Anyone with information on the two people or skiff is requested to contact Coast Guard Sector New Orleans at (504) 365-2209.

