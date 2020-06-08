Coast Guard searching for two people near Slidell, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and local agencies are searching for two people on an overdue vessel, Monday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 3:33 p.m. Sunday from St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office of two people and a 20-foot yellow skiff that were overdue.

Ted Roach and Jennifer Lingoni left Salt Bayou near Slidell, Louisiana at 1 p.m. on the 20-foot yellow skiff and were scheduled to be back at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew

Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Anyone with information on the two people or skiff is requested to contact Coast Guard Sector New Orleans at (504) 365-2209.

