Coast Guard searching for two people near Slidell, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and local agencies are searching for two people on an overdue vessel, Monday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 3:33 p.m. Sunday from St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office of two people and a 20-foot yellow skiff that were overdue.
Ted Roach and Jennifer Lingoni left Salt Bayou near Slidell, Louisiana at 1 p.m. on the 20-foot yellow skiff and were scheduled to be back at approximately 1:30 p.m.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
- Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
Anyone with information on the two people or skiff is requested to contact Coast Guard Sector New Orleans at (504) 365-2209.
