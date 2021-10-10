Coast Guard searching for two people near Portsmouth Island, NC

OCRACOKE INLET, N.C. — The Coast Guard is searching for two people in the water in the vicinity of Portsmouth Island in Ocracoke Inlet, North Carolina.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center received a report via 911 at approximately 4:15 p.m. Saturday, of a capsized canoe with two people aboard. The reporting source witnessed the canoe capsize but reported having one percent battery life remaining.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City was launched as well as a 24-foot shallow water special purpose craft boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet.

Also searching are:

Hyde County Sheriff’s Department

North Carolina Wildlife

North Carolina Park Services

