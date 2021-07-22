Coast Guard searching for two overdue mariners off Guam

SANTA RITA, Guam — The Coast Guard is searching for two mariners after their 14-foot black Kodiak skiff was reported overdue during their voyage from Saipan to Guam, Thursday.

The mariners are identified as Xiao Wei Quin and Yun Liu Red. It is possible they made it safely to shore on Guam. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector Guam command center at (671) 355-4824.

At 4:16 p.m., Sector Guam watchstanders received a report from CNMI Department of Public Safety notifying them that the spouse of one of the individuals had called concerned for the mariners well being.

The spouse reported the mariners left Saipan for Guam on July 18 and the last text she had received from her husband stated they could see Guam.

Sector Guam watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information broadcast notice to mariners and deployed assets to search the area while also coordinating with local authorities.