Coast Guard searching for two overdue boaters off Florida

MIAMI — The Coast Guard is searching for two overdue boaters aboard the 38-foot sailing vessel, Jenny, between Islamorada and Hollywood, Tuesday.

Missing are Carl Swanson, 44, and Matthew Cole, 36.

Coast Guard 7th District watchstanders received a report from the owner of the vessel stating that the two boaters were supposed to arrive with his sailing vessel Tuesday at 2 a.m. Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew and the Coast Guard Cutter Cochito (WPB-87329) crew to search.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Coast Guard 7th District Command Center at 305-415-6800.

