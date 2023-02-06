Coast Guard searching for tugboat crew member near Sabine

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard, along with state and local responders, are searching for a missing tugboat crew member near Sabine, Texas, Monday.
Missing is a 35-year-old white male last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a notification at 6:10 a.m. from the tugboat Smith Invader stating a crew member was last seen at 10 p.m. Sunday and was noticed missing after a crew boat was supposed to transfer him off the vessel at 6 a.m. Monday.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Sabine 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to search for the missing crew member.
Involved in the search are:
- Sector Houston-Galveston
- Station Sabine
- Air Station Houston
- Jefferson County Police Department
- Texas General Land Office
Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should contact Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4851.
