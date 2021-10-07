Coast Guard searching for Texas man off Rincon, Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Coast Guard air and surface crews continue searching Thursday for a Texas man in the waters just off Steps Beach in Rincon, Puerto Rico.

Missing is Michael Walter, 24, from Dallas, who was last seen being swept out to sea by the currents. Walter is reported to be a strong swimmer, approximately 170 pounds, brown skin, and wearing grey shorts.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Juan received a call from a 911 emergency operator at 4:13 p.m. Wednesday, who relayed that two persons were being pulled out to sea by the currents. The two persons reportedly were vacationing together in Puerto Rico. One of the persons was able to make it back to shore with the assistance from a bystander, who reported the incident to 911.

Following the 911 call Wednesday, watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos to search for Walter. Puerto Rico Emergency Management Agency rescue teams and Puerto Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action maritime units are also actively searching.

