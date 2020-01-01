Coast Guard searching for survivors after boat sinks near Sutwik Island

JUNEAU, Alaska — Coast Guard crews are searching for five people in the water Wednesday after their boat sank near Sutwik Island, Alaska.

The 130-foot crab fishing vessel Scandies Rose, homeported in Dutch Harbor, sank at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday with seven crew members aboard. Two survivors were rescued, five crew members are still missing. The vessel’s last known position was 170 miles southwest of Air Station Kodiak.

MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and HC-130 Hercules airplane crews launched from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak. The Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene and hoisted two survivors from a life raft. Coast Guard Cutter Mellon (WHEC 717) was diverted from the Bering Sea and is expected to arrive on scene Wednesday evening.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Communications Detachment Kodiak received a mayday call from Scandies Rose over HF 4125 KHz at approximately 10:00 p.m. Tuesday and immediately relayed the distress call to the command center for search and rescue coordination.

“We are conducting an extensive search in a 300-square mile area to locate the five missing persons from the Scandies Rose,” said Lt. Wade Arnold, command duty officer at 17th District command center.

Weather on scene is in excess of 40 mph winds, 15 to 20 foot seas and one mile visibility.