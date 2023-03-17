Coast Guard searching for spearfisher near Blue Hole, Guam

SANTA RITA, Guam — Responders are searching for a missing 31-year-old male spearfisher off Blue Hole on the west side of Guam on March 17, 2023.

The spearfisher was last seen wearing a red wetsuit and red fins. Responders did locate his speargun. Anyone with information should call the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Joint Rescue Sub-Center (FM/SG JRSC) at +1 671-355-4824.

“Our crews aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Myrtle Hazard and our U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor Response Boat are searching today,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Crose, the FM/SG search and rescue mission coordinator for the case. “We’re coordinating with our partners at the Guam Police Department and Guam Fire Department, who are managing all dive operations and are coordinating multiple volunteers who offered assistance to search areas around Glass Breakwater North of Orote Point and Apra Harbor.”

Responders to date include crews from:

Guam Fire Department

Guam Police Department

U.S. Navy Security Forces and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 (HSC-25)

USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139)

U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor

At around 6 p.m. on March 16, Guam Fire Department personnel received word of a missing spearfisher near Blue Hole. Watchstanders at FM/SG JRSC received notification shortly after. The missing spearfisher was reportedly part of a group of seven aboard a vessel on an excursion to spearfish near Orote Point.

Watchstanders immediately coordinated with Guam Fire Department personnel, and HSC-25 diverted two helicopter crews from a nearby training mission to search. JRSC watchstanders diverted the Myrtle Hazard crew from their offshore patrol and directed the launch of two 29-foot Response Boat-Small crews from Station Apra Harbor. U.S. Navy Security Forces also took action to search the shoreline and Apra Harbor. A joint incident command post has been established on the beach nearby.

The team also issued an urgent marine information broadcast notice to mariners advising anyone in the area to keep a sharp lookout and report any sightings to responders.

Guam Fire Department also intends to fly their drone. Crews will search throughout the day and overnight. The JRSC watchstanders continue to seek available aviation support and coordinate search areas using standard search and rescue planning tools.

“Thanks to all the agencies and personnel involved as our combined efforts and resources facilitate the best possible and most thorough search,” said Crose.

The forecasted weather on scene is an east-northeast wind of around 16 knots (18 mph), mostly sunny, with waves less than one foot. However, sea conditions may build overnight. A small craft advisory is in effect.

