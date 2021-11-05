Coast Guard searching for skiff off Federated States of Micronesia

SANTA RITA, Guam — The Coast Guard, Federated States of Micronesia first responders, and good Samaritans are searching for an overdue 24-foot skiff with 6 people aboard off Lukunor Atoll, Chuuk State, Saturday.

An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew has been deployed to the search area while the Coast Guard Cutters Frederick Hatch and Sequoia are enroute to assist.

At 9:17 a.m., Thursday, Coast Guard Forces Micronesia | Sector Guam watchstanders received a report from the Mayor’s office on Oniop Atoll in Chuuk stating the 24-foot skiff was overdue.

The skiff had departed Moch Island, Satawan Atoll, enroute to Oniop Atoll at 4 p.m., Wednesday, and at 6:52 p.m. a phone call was received on Oniop Atoll from one of the skiff’s passengers stating they had run out of fuel.

Federated States of Micronesia authorities deployed the crew of the FSS Micronesia in response while good Samaritans also joined in the search.

Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam watchstanders began coordinating with FSM authorities to formulate search plans while deploying Coast Guard assets to assist.

Involved or enroute to the search so far:

The crew of the FSS Micronesia

A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Frederick Hatch

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Sequoia

Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam watchstanders

Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Center watchstanders

A Caroline Islands Air aircrew

Local good Samaritans

*All times are in Chamorro Standard Time

