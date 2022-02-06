Coast Guard searching for shrimp boat captain near Port Aransas, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard is searching for a 40-year-old man who fell overboard a commercial shrimping vessel near Port Aransas, Texas, Sunday.
Missing is Michael Ramirez, who is 6-feet tall, 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a black jacket and boots. Ramirez was not wearing a life jacket.
Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a call on VHF-FM channel 16 at about 7 a.m. stating the captain of the shrimp boat Lady Nora had slipped and fallen overboard 7 miles northeast of the Port Aransas jetties.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast, while an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew from Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi launched to search for the man. A Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew and the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Manta also launched to assist.
Also involved in the search is a good Samaritan, the commercial fishing vessel Mr. Webb.
Anyone with information should contact Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi at 361-939-0450.
