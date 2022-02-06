Coast Guard searching for shrimp boat captain near Port Aransas, Texas

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas, circles above the commercial shrimping vessel Lady Nora approximately 7 miles northeast of the jetties near Port Aransas, Texas, Feb. 6, 2022. Multiple Coast Guard crews are searching for the missing captain of the shrimp boat, who reportedly slipped and fell overboard around 7 a.m. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard is searching for a 40-year-old man who fell overboard a commercial shrimping vessel near Port Aransas, Texas, Sunday.

Missing is Michael Ramirez, who is 6-feet tall, 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a black jacket and boots. Ramirez was not wearing a life jacket.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a call on VHF-FM channel 16 at about 7 a.m. stating the captain of the shrimp boat Lady Nora had slipped and fallen overboard 7 miles northeast of the Port Aransas jetties.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast, while an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew from Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi launched to search for the man. A Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew and the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Manta also launched to assist.

Also involved in the search is a good Samaritan, the commercial fishing vessel Mr. Webb.

Anyone with information should contact Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi at 361-939-0450.

