Coast Guard searching for possible person in water near Dutch Harbor

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Coast Guard is searching for a possible person in the water near Dutch Harbor, Alaska, Thursday.

Missing is 33-year-old Steven Mencer, last seen wearing a neon green pullover rain jacket with orange and black pants.

Mencer was reported missing after failing to report to crew check-in while the 164-foot fishing vessel Alaska Mist, was moored at Coastal Transportation Northern Dock, Thursday.

Searching for him are a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak and fishing vessel Alaska Mist. Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley was diverted from a mission and is also searching with their helicopter and small boat crews.

Watchstanders at the 17th District command center in Juneau received notification from the master of Alaska Mist at 8:28 a.m., Thursday. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of aircrews from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak.

Weather on scene is 21 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph, two foot seas with 12 mile visibility.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the 17th District command center at (907) 463-2000.

